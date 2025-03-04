Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.80 and last traded at $88.13. 7,586,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,115,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

