Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at TD Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 890,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

