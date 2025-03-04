MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 411,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,060. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.