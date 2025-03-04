MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 41.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,834. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.