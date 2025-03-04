Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Metro Stock Performance

MTRAF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Metro has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

