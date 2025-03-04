Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.
Metro Stock Performance
MTRAF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Metro has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $67.35.
About Metro
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.