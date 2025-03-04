Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.9 %

HPE opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.