Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amcor by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

