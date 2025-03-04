Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $225.36 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average of $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.