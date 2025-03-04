Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

