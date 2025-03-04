Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,278 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 593.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

