Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

