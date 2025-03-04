Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

