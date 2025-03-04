MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MDPEF remained flat at $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. MedPeer,Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.40.
About MedPeer,Inc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MedPeer,Inc.
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for MedPeerInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedPeerInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.