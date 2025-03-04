MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDPEF remained flat at $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. MedPeer,Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.40.

About MedPeer,Inc.

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors and pharmacists in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; Yakubato, a medical institution based pharmacy reservation service; kakari, a family pharmacy support service; first call, a cloud-based health management service; Tonoel, a web service that allows health insurance union representatives, business office representatives, and industrial health staff to carry out tasks related to specific health guidance; kakari for Clinic, a family clinic support service; MedPeer Career, a physician career change/part-time job information site; Yakumed, a community site for pharmacists; Yakuchie for career and skill development of pharmacists; and Clinic Support, a physician practice and management support service.

