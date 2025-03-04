Mayport LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

