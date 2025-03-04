Mayport LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VNQ stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

