Mayport LLC Has $36.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $36,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,569,000 after buying an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
