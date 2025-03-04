Mayport LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mayport LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $269.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average is $269.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

