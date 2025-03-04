Mayport LLC Buys 8,684 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mayport LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

