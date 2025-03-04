Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3,525.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,786 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

