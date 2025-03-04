Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

