Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

MNDJF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

