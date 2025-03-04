Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBUU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU
Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.7 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.