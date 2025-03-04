Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IHI stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.