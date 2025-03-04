Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

