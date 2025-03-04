Mainstream Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $384.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.19 and its 200-day moving average is $391.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

