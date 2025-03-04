Mainstream Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 179,365 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

CMG opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

