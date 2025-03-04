Mainstream Capital Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.