Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
SCUS stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.