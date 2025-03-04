Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

SCUS stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

