Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.77. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.