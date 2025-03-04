LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 207573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

LY Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LY Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

