Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 3,465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

