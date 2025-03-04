Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $483,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after buying an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after acquiring an additional 182,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 744.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,501.51. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,564 shares of company stock worth $92,693,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

