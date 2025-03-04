Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,269.44 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,291.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.92. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

