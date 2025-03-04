Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 116.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103,491 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $993.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

