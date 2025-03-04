Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

