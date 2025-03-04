Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 295,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 266,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 194.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

BFST opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

