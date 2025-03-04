Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $266,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $451.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

