Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $222.30 and last traded at $223.07, with a volume of 235562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

