Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Shares Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 116,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 19,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

