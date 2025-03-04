Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Insider Activity at Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total value of C$78,022.35. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at C$17.61 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.