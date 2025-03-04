Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.31.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
LSPD stock opened at C$17.61 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
