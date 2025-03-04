Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Lifestore Financial Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

