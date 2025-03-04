Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 947,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

