LGT Group Foundation Sells 18,855 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 146,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

