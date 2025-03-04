LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

