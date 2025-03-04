LGT Group Foundation Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HubSpot Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE HUBS opened at $706.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7,854.65, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.10.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
