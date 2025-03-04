LGT Group Foundation Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $706.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7,854.65, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

