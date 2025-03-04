LGT Group Foundation Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

