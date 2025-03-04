LGT Group Foundation Has $3.33 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,060 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

