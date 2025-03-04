LGT Group Foundation Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,864 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,922,000 after purchasing an additional 892,183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,825,000 after purchasing an additional 853,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

