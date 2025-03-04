LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $440.72 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

