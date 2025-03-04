LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 147.4% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 53.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 93.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $147.78 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

